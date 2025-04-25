Brighton

Sister of man arrested in stabbing outside Brighton music venue also charged

Chandra Dixon is facing charges months after her brother, Collin Hullum, allegedly stabbed another man five times near the Roadrunner in Boston

By Staff Reports

Judge-gavel-generic
Getty Images

Months after a man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man outside a music venue in Boston, his sister was also charged in the incident.

The stabbing happened on Dec. 1 near the Roadrunner in Brighton. Collin Hullum, 37, was arrested later that month on charges of assault to kill and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Hullum is accused of stabbing a 26-year-old man five times in the back after Hullum's sister — identified Friday as 38-year-old Chandra Dixon of Brighton — was confronted for cutting a line at the bar.

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said Dixon was identified in surveillance video as the person who punched one victim and kicked another in the shoulder. She is now facing charges of assault and battery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, being her shod foot.

"This was a thorough investigation that didn't stop when one person was identified and charged," District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement. "Everyone involved in this case worked diligently to identify and charge this second person for an extremely violent event that left the victim seriously injured."

Dixon was released on personal recognizance and is due back in Boston Municipal Court in Brighton for a pretrial hearing on June 26. Hullum has a probable cause hearing at the same courthouse on June 18. Attorney information for the siblings was not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

BrightonBoston
