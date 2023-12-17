Cambridge

Sister restaurant to Revival Kitchen opens in Cambridge's Alewife area

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Revival Kitchen & Cafe

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new dining and drinking spot has come to Cambridge after being in the works for at least six years.

According to an Instagram post from the place, Mothership is now open in the Alewife area of the city, moving into a building on CambridgePark Drive that is also home to a location of Revival Kitchen (both Mothership and Revival Kitchen are owned by Liza Shirazi and Steve "Nookie" Postal). Its website mentions that the new spot is "a familiar neighborhood hang...where you can gather with your co-workers after a long day or skip the cooking at home and bring the whole family in" and which offers both shareable plates and full meals including pork dumplings, falafel bites, spicy crab dip, burgers, roast chicken, pappardelle, salmon, stuffed acorn squash, and more (beer, wine, and cocktails are also available).

The address for Mothership is 125 CambridgePark Drive, Cambridge, MA, 02140. Its website can be found at mothershipalewife.com.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

death investigation 41 mins ago

Woman, man found dead off remote road in Millis, police say

42 mins ago

Woman found dead at Ossipee, NH home; police investigating as suspicious

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

 
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

Cambridgefood and drink
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us