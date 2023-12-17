Sister restaurant to Revival Kitchen opens in Cambridge's Alewife area

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A new dining and drinking spot has come to Cambridge after being in the works for at least six years.

According to an Instagram post from the place, Mothership is now open in the Alewife area of the city, moving into a building on CambridgePark Drive that is also home to a location of Revival Kitchen (both Mothership and Revival Kitchen are owned by Liza Shirazi and Steve "Nookie" Postal). Its website mentions that the new spot is "a familiar neighborhood hang...where you can gather with your co-workers after a long day or skip the cooking at home and bring the whole family in" and which offers both shareable plates and full meals including pork dumplings, falafel bites, spicy crab dip, burgers, roast chicken, pappardelle, salmon, stuffed acorn squash, and more (beer, wine, and cocktails are also available).

The address for Mothership is 125 CambridgePark Drive, Cambridge, MA, 02140. Its website can be found at mothershipalewife.com.

