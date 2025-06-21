Massachusetts

Six injured, 1 critically in early-morning house fire in Framingham

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

By Marc Fortier

Framingham Fire Department

Six people were injured -- one critically -- in an early morning house fire in Framingham, Massachusetts.

The Framingham Fire Department said it responded with multiple engines to a fire at 363 Concord St. around 12:25 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, fire crews reported heavy flames showing from the second floor of the building and multiple injuries at the scene.

Firefighters battled the fire from inside the building and were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond the second story.

Six people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, and fire officials said one of them is currently listed in critical condition.

No firefighters were injured battling the blaze.

Seven people were displaced by the fire, and damages are estimated at $75,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, fire officials said.

