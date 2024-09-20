Six suspects arrested in connection with a string of firearm-armed robberies in Springfield

Six suspects were arrested in connection with 14 armed robberies of local businesses in Springfield, Massachusetts, police said Friday.

Javahn Resto, 22, Carlos Resto, Jr., 29, Malwin Feliciano, 33, Carlos Resto Sr., 48, and two teens under the age of 17, all residents of Springfield, were arrested on Wednesday as a result of an investigation into a series of gun robberies in the city that have been occurring at package stores and convenience stores since April.

The robberies occurred between 8 p.m. and 1 a.m. At least 14 similar armed robberies have taken place over the past five months in Springfield and other neighboring cities, police said.

Police said detectives were conducting surveillance on Wednesday when they saw four suspects who they believed were preparing to attempt an armed robbery. Police said the suspects parked a vehicle and a scooter on Wayne Street across from the Valero Gas Station, and detectives activated their emergency lights and sirens and approached the suspects.

They arrested Resto, Resto Jr., Feliciano and one of the 17-year-old juvenile males. Police said detectives recovered a large capacity "ghost gun" with 33 rounds of ammunition in the magazine which also had a selector switch making the firearm fully automatic. They also recovered a large capacity handgun loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition, police said.

After making those arrests, police were conducting surveillance on a home as they were waiting for a search warrant and a subject, later identified as Resto Sr., got into a car and drove away. Police conducted a traffic stop on Jasper Street and, while Resto Sr. was detained, detectives recovered two large capacity magazines from inside the car. Resto Sr. was placed under arrest.

During a search of the vehicle, detectives also recovered a loaded Diamondback rifle, a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun, approximately 327 bags of heroin, more than 60 grams of cocaine, crack-cocaine, marijuana, shotgun shells, a gun laser, additional ammunition, five additional firearm magazines and more than $3,000 in cash, police said.

After being granted a search warrant for the home, detectives also arrested the other 17-year-old juvenile male, who was seen earlier loading backpacks inside the vehicle where the contraband was found, according to police.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Springfield Police Detective Bureau in conjunction with the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.