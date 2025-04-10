6th Newton-Wellesley Hospital staff member reports brain tumor

The number of staff members who've reported benign brain tumors after working on one floor of a Massachusetts hospital is now at six, a hospital official told patients in a message.

Newton-Wellesley Hospital had previously said there were five staffers who worked in the fifth-floor maternity unit who reported developing non-cancerous brain tumors and six others who'd had other health concerns.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

An "investigation found no environmental risks which could be linked to the development of a brain tumor," a statement from the hospital said at the time, and that remained the case amid the ongoing investigation as of the update shared by the Mass General Hospital, obtained by NBC10 Boston Thursday.

"Based on the results of this rigorous ongoing investigation, we can assure you that no environmental risks have been identified at our hospital," President and COO Ellen A. Moloney said in the letter to patients.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

A representative for the hospital told NBC10 Boston that the sixth person came forward to doctors working on the investigation to disclose the pervious diagnosis. They noted that the diagnoses are self-reported.

Five staff members at the maternity unit of Mass General Brigham's Newton-Wellesley Hospital have brain tumors while six others were found to have other health concerns.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association told NBC10 Boston last week that the hospital's environmental testing was not comprehensive, claiming the hospital was attempting to provide a pre-determined conclusion to its investigation.

The hospital has reiterated that its top priority is the wellbeing of their staff and patients, which Moloney's letter noted.

"As always, your health, wellbeing, and safety – along with that of our employees – remain our top priority. While there has been a great deal of misinformation shared on social media and in other forums, we want to make sure you have the facts," the letter said.

She said the Mass General Brigham Department of Occupational Health and Safety investigation, which involved independent firms, interviewed impacted staff, reviewed water and air quality and tested for potential chemical, radiation and pharmaceutical exposures, finding no evidence that the six staff members' reports of benign brain tumors "were caused by the work environment."