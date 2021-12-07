Local

Skeletal Remains, Possibly Human, Found Near Mass. High School

Officers were expected to be investigating during the school's dismissal later Tuesday, but there is no threat to the school, according to Wakefield police

By Asher Klein

Officials investigating skeletal remains in woods near Wakefield Memorial High School
Possibly human skeletal remains were found near a high school in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Tuesday morning, police said.

The remains were found by a work crew in wooded wetlands between the Wakefield Memorial High School tennis courts and Rivers Lane at about 11 a.m., police said.

Officers were expected to be investigating during the school's dismissal later Tuesday, but there is no threat to the school, according to Wakefield police.

It wasn't immediately clear how old the skeletal remains are, or if they'd been confirmed as human.

Footage from the scene showed officials in the woods.

State and local police were examining the scene, along with medical examiners.

