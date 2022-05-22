Local

New Hampshire

Skier Rescued on Mount Washington Amid Record Heat

By The Associated Press

The summit of Mount Washington experienced record breaking heat Saturday, but it was still ski season for some elsewhere on the mountain, including a woman who was rescued after a serious fall in a ravine.

The woman, an experienced backcountry skier, tumbled and fell several hundred feet onto rocks in the Great Gulf on Saturday afternoon, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Other skiers helped bring her at least 700 feet (213 m) to the rim of the gulf, and they later flagged down a train from the Cog Railway to take her down the mountain. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The temperature at the summit hit 62 degrees, setting a new record high for the day.

