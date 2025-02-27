New Hampshire

Skier survives after being buried by avalanche in White Mountains

The Mount Washington Avalanche Center says multiple avalanches were triggered by skiers Wednesday in the Presidential Range

The Mount Washington Avalanche Center

Multiple avalanches were triggered by skiers Wednesday in New Hampshire's White Mountains, officials said, with one surviving after being trapped under the snow.

The Mount Washington Avalanche Center said they occurred in the Presidential Range. All skiers involved survived.

One incident occurred in Hillman's Highway, where one skier who triggered an avalanche "was caught, carried, and critically buried."

Another skier nearby avoided the avalanche and provided aid after noticing "a small part of the buried skier out of the snow." That person was freed from the snow with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other skiers in Huntington Ravine also triggered an avalanche from the Fan of Central Gully toward the Harvard Bulge, the avalanche center said, but they were not caught in it.

"AVALANCHE CONDITIONS ARE DANGEROUS, and we expect this trend to continue with new snow and active wind loading," the avalanche center said. "CONSIDERABLE avalanche danger means that human-triggered avalanches are likely and natural avalanches are possible."

