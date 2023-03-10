Local

skiing

Skier Trapped Upside Down in Maine Tree Saved After 45 Minutes

By Irvin Rodriguez

A skier was rescued after spending 45 minutes hanging upside down from a tree well at Sugarloaf, the resort in western Maine.

Sugarloaf's ski patrol posted pictures of them digging the man out of the tree well, a pocket of airy snow around a tree that can look like packed snow nearby, according to NewsCenter Maine.

The skier had just started his run on a double black diamond course when he fell head-first into the hole.

Sugarloaf Ski Patrol told NewsCenter Maine that what happened to the skier is rare on the East Coast and encouraged people on the slopes to ski with a buddy and keep a charged cellphone in case they need help.

