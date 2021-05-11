Skies Clear, Temperatures Rise For Rest of the Week

After another round of beneficial rain yesterday afternoon, skies began to brighten late in the day. Today, we’ll be adding more sunshine into the mix.

We’ll see temperatures recovering into the 60s by the afternoon. A couple of showers are possible in the mountains today and again on Wednesday. Even drier, brighter weather returns for the end of the week.

The week and next weekend don’t look warm, but temperatures will end up around or slightly above average. This “April Shower” kind of pattern looks to continue through next weekend and perhaps beyond. Temperatures will likely return to the 70s by the end of the 10-day forecast.