The Skinny Pancake is bringing its famous crepes to Greater Boston

The restaurant's first location in Greater Boston is set to open up in March at the Northshore Mall in Peabody

By Matt Fortin

A little taste of Vermont is coming to Greater Boston, with The Skinny Pancake opening up a location in mid-March at the Northshore Mall in Peabody.

The new location will follow a fast casual format with an emphasis on an enjoyable dining experience. The Skinny Pancake has plenty to offer — breakfast, lunch, dinner, dessert, craft beers, cocktails, milkshakes and of course, their signature crepes.

Their crepes come in two varieties — the sweet ones, and the savory ones, like cheesy chicken pesto and the chicken bacon rancher.

"Crepes are a great food," founder Benjy Adler said. "Crepes are like a blank slate that you can paint flavors on."

Adler, started The Skinny Pancake at 21 years old with a food cart at the Church Street Marketplace in Burlington, Vermont.

That was in 2003, and the business has grown since with many new locations — but locally sourced food remains a huge focus for Adler,

"Vermont is at the cutting edge of the local food movement and we have rode that wave since the mid 2000s," Adler said. "It's one thing to do local food in a...high cuisine. Our goal is to keep local food affordable and accessible."

That remains the goal as Adler brings The Skinny Pancake to its first mall location ever at the Northshore Mall.

"There's something particularly mesmerizing about watching a crepe get poured, spun, flipped and folded, and so it's a very theatric experience and we're going to be able to do this for guests at the mall right in the food court," Adler said.

