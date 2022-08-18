Skip's Snack Bar in Merrimac to Close After 75+ Years in Business

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A roadside eatery north of Boston that has been around for 75 years is shutting down.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Skip's Snack Bar in Merrimac is closing its doors, with an article from The Daily News stating that the E Main Street spot is planning to shutter on August 28. The article gives the following statement from co-owner Lori Mathews:

It's time for a change and as with any good run, it has to end eventually. The restaurant and hospitality industry has had a tough time in the past three years, many have struggled, several have closed. We feel that we have adapted and endured when others did not. So, we are not victims of a covid closure, but we have chosen at this time to move on to a new chapter in our lives.

Skip's, which first opened in 1947, offered such items as burgers, hot dogs, curly fries, wings, lobster rolls, tuna melts, ice cream, and more.

The address for Skip's Snack Bar is 92 E Main Street (Route 110), Merrimac, MA, 01860.