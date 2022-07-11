Skydiver Injured Crash-Landing on Warehouse Roof in Orange, Mass.

A skydiver was seriously injured when they made a "hard landing" on the roof of paper warehouse in Orange, Massachusetts, on Sunday evening, officials said.

The skydiver, from Jumptown Skydiving, had both their main and reserve parachutes become entangled during the jump, causing the person to crash-land on top of the Seaman Paper building in the Orange industrial park, Orange Fire Rescue EMS said Monday.

Jumptown staff called in the crash just before 7 p.m., and later told first responders that the skydiver was "conscious and alert," officials said. While the skydiver's injuries weren't considered life-threatening, it took about 90 minutes for them to be brought off the roof of the building.

"Injuries were deemed to be non life threatening, however due to the mechanism of injuries and the extended on scene & extrication time a medical helicopter was requested," Orange Fire Rescue EMS said in a statement.

Courtesy Orange Fire Rescue EMS

The skydiver, whose name was not released, was flown to UMass Hospital to be treated. EMS officials credited everyone who helped in the "unique rescue" for their "extraordinary efforts," including the

"We train each year with Jumptown to learn their equipment, their process and we respect their expertise and work very well together," officials said in a statement. "We don’t have emergencies at Jumptown very often, in fact they run a very safe operation, but like any extracurricular activity, there are risks."

Jumptown, which says it has the nation's oldest skydiving drop zone, didn't release a statement about the crash on its social media as of Monday afternoon.