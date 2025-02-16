Slick road conditions reported in parts of Mass. due to storm

Slick road conditions are being reported in parts of Massachusetts on Sunday morning due to the snowstorm.

In Worcester, there's a mix of freezing rain and rain. Plow crews are working, but there are still messy conditions along the roads.

If you're near a plow, be careful. Worcester police put out a warning to be sure to stay 200 feet behind the plow and never to pass them on the right side.



A winter parking ban is in effect in Worcester to ensure that the roads are clear. And the city is towing and ticketing to enforce the ban.

The slippery road conditions are causing some crashes as well. Multiple cars along the Massachusetts Turnpike appeared to have gotten stuck or spun out on Sunday morning.



In Lowell, snow plows are also out cleaning and salting the roads. The city also has an emergency parking ban in place, meaning street parking is off limits until it is lifted.