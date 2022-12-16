Slick Roads Across the Region as Winter Storm Dumps Rain, Snow

The winter storm that's blasting through New England over the next day is set to have an impact on Friday's morning and evening commutes.

The roads look different, though, depending on where in New England they are.

There were snowy, slick roads in New Hampshire Friday morning, where most of the state is expected to get more than six inches of snow. It's more of a mixed bag in Massachusetts, where there was a lot of rain and wind on the roads, creating a risk of hydroplaning.

Looks like @AlyshaNBCBoston found the snow! She’s live from Jaffrey, NH all morning. @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/MGBICkMY8I — Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston (@JeffNBCBoston) December 16, 2022

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

There were several crashes being reported Friday morning, including:

A rollover on I-495 South in Raynham at Exit 19

A disabled truck on the Expressway northbound at Exit 14

An accident/car fire on I-495 South in Westboro

A spinout in Chelmsford, blocking the left lane of Route 3 at Exit 79

Drivers in New Hampshire said Friday morning that they have come to expect these types of conditions during this time of year.

“No big deal, I mean I just drove over the hill from New Ipswich," Ian Bentley said. "Slow down, take it easy. I mean it’s just snowy, it happens."

A 40 mph speed restriction was announced overnight by MassDOT and Mass. State Police on Interstate 90 between mile markers 14 and 31.

MassDOT said Friday morning that the agency had around 170 pieces of equipment deployed in storm operations in western Massachusetts.

New: per @MassStatePolice

40 mph speed restriction on I-90 between mile markers 14 and 31 (between interchange of Lee/Pittsfield & Westfield/Northampton) — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 16, 2022

Friday night is expected to be particularly bad for travel, but then the storm will wrap up Saturday morning.

You can find an updated list of school closings and delays here.