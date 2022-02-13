Local

Slick Roads Make for Double Threat on Super Bowl Sunday

The evening of Super Bowl Sunday is already known to be dangerous for drivers, but the slick weather conditions today are making for an added threat.

Super Bowl Sundays have consistently seen a high number of traffic deaths. According to the National Transportation Safety Board, half of traffic death in the five previous Super Bowl Sundays were alcohol related. The number was a 70% increase from the previous Sundays, and 82% higher than the Sundays after the game.

Snow is expected to accumulate throughout the day and late into the evening, making for slick driving conditions. Drivers are urged to remain vigilant and plan ahead.

