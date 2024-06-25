Worcester

Small child hit by vehicle, Worcester police say

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a small child on Lincoln Street

NBC10 Boston

A child was hit by a vehicle Monday night in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to police.

Officers responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Lincoln Street, where police say a pedestrian crash occurred involving a small child.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police did not immediately have any details about the child's condition.

Lincoln Street was closed as police investigated after the crash.

Stay with NBC10 Boston for more information as this story develops.

This article tagged under:

WorcesterMassachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us