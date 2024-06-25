Small child hit by vehicle, Worcester police say

A child was hit by a vehicle Monday night in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to police.

Officers responded shortly after 9:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Lincoln Street, where police say a pedestrian crash occurred involving a small child.

Police did not immediately have any details about the child's condition.

Lincoln Street was closed as police investigated after the crash.

