Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Maine

Small Earthquake Felt Near Portland, Maine, Saturday

About 30 people in the area had told the USGS they'd felt the quake by Saturday morning

By Jim McKeever

An earthquake map of a tremor that shook Maine Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
USGS

Did you feel it?

A small earthquake took place in the Greater Portland, Maine, area early Saturday morning just after midnight, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The magnitude 2.1 earthquake occurred near Smugglers Cove off Cape Elizabeth at 12:23 a.m.

About 30 people in the area had told the USGS they'd felt the quake by Saturday morning. If you felt it, you can submit your report here.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

child sex abuse 29 mins ago

Former NH Teacher Pleads Guilty to Human Trafficking

Weather 2 hours ago

Highs in the Low 70s, with Off and On Showers Saturday

Small earthquakes like Saturday's do happen a few times a year in Maine, according to News Center Maine, including a magnitude 1.9 tremor near Tremont in May, and a magnitude 2.7 one in Washington County in January.

The New England Patriots’ team plane left for Haiti on Saturday, where a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck last weekend. The plane was carrying nearly 40 pallets of supplies and personnel to help with ongoing relief and recovery.
Copyright N

This article tagged under:

MaineNew EnglandearthquakeCape ElizabethPortland Maine
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us