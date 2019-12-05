Small-Format Target Opening in Fields Corner

By Maureen Dahill

target logo
Joe Raedle/Getty Images, File

Target lovers rejoice! A new small-format store will be opening spring 2020 in Dorchester's Fields Corner!

The new 27,000 square foot storefront at 500 Geneva Avenue will replace the old Fellas discount store that closed last year. This will be Target's 35th store in the Boston area!

This will the the second Target in Dorchester, with the first being the one at South Bay!

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 14 hours ago

4 Charged in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Rhode Island Girl

rescue 13 hours ago

21-Year-Old Driver Pulled From Icy Shrewsbury Pond Pronounced Dead

Boston Business Journal also reported that a small-format Target will be opening near Government Center too.

The post Small-format Target opening in Fields Corner appeared first on Caught In Dot.

Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us