Small-Format Target Opening in Fields Corner

Target lovers rejoice! A new small-format store will be opening spring 2020 in Dorchester's Fields Corner!

The new 27,000 square foot storefront at 500 Geneva Avenue will replace the old Fellas discount store that closed last year. This will be Target's 35th store in the Boston area!

This will the the second Target in Dorchester, with the first being the one at South Bay!

Boston Business Journal also reported that a small-format Target will be opening near Government Center too.

