Massachusetts

One dead, 1 injured in small plane crash in Beverly

The crash occurred on Sam Fonzo Drive, near the Beverly Municipal Airport.

By Marc Fortier

One person has died and another person was injured in a small plane crash in Beverly, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

The crash occurred on Sam Fonzo Drive, near the Beverly Municipal Airport.

The Beverly Fire Department confirmed that two people were on board. They said one person was "non viable" and the other was taken by ambulance to Beverly Hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

There is no fire, and fire officials the crash remains under investigation.

Video from the scene showed the wreckage of the main portion of the plane in the middle of the street, with police and fire personnel surrounding it. Another piece of the plane was further off to the side of the road in the tree line.

A trail of dirt and debris could be seen strewn across the road, apparently in the path of where the plane made contact with the ground.

No further details were immediately available.

