Small plane makes emergency landing on Cape Cod beach

A small plane made an emergency landing on a Cape Cod beach on Sunday.

The Eastham Fire Department says the plane landed on the beach between Nauset Light Beach in Eastham, Massachusetts, and Marconi Beach in Wellfleet.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

None of the three people onboard were injured in the incident, the fire department said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) added in a statement that the pilot of the single-engine Cessna 172 reported an engine issue before landing on Coast Guard Beach in Eastham around 3:45 p.m.

The FAA is investigating.

Further details were not immediately available.