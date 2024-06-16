Massachusetts

Small plane makes emergency landing on Cape Cod beach

None of the three people onboard were injured in the incident at Coast Guard Beach, the Eastham Fire Department said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A small plane made an emergency landing on a Cape Cod beach on Sunday.

The Eastham Fire Department says the plane landed on the beach between Nauset Light Beach in Eastham, Massachusetts, and Marconi Beach in Wellfleet.

None of the three people onboard were injured in the incident, the fire department said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) added in a statement that the pilot of the single-engine Cessna 172 reported an engine issue before landing on Coast Guard Beach in Eastham around 3:45 p.m.

The FAA is investigating.

Further details were not immediately available.

