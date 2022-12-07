Smith & Wollensky to Open in Former Del Frisco's Grille Space in Burlington

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Earlier this year, it appeared that a hospitality group which is part of an an Irish investment firm was going to open an Italian restaurant in the northern suburbs of Boston. Now we have learned that the group will be opening another one of its restaurants in the space instead.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Smith & Wollensky is going to be opening in Burlington, moving into the former Del Frisco's Grille space on Middlesex Turnpike. An earlier Daily Times Chronicle article confirms this while also saying that PPX Hospitality Brands had been looking to open a location of Strega in the space (which we reported on back in February), but ultimately decided that Smith & Wollensky would be a better fit since the space was already set up as a steakhouse.

PPX Hospitality Brands, which is headquartered in Medford, is part of the Dublin-based Danu Partners.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The address for the upcoming location of Smith & Wollensky in Burlington is 92 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, MA, 01803. The website for its other locations (including in Boston and Wellesley) can be found at https://www.smithandwollensky.com/

[Earlier Article]

Strega Plans to Open in Burlington