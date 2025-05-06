Business

Smithland Pet and Garden Center to close 13 New England stores

The company, which has been in business for four decades in Massachusetts and Connecticut, is closing all its locations

By Angela Fortuna and Mike Pescaro

Smithland Pet & Garden Center, Bethel, CT
Smithland

A pet supply and garden center announced that they're closing all of their stores, including six in Massachusetts and seven in Connecticut.

Smithland Pet & Garden Center, formerly known as myAgway and Dave's Soda and Pet City, announced that all 13 of its retail locations would close.

The company has been in business for 40 years. Its Massachusetts locations include Agawam, Hadley, Ludlow, Northampton, Ware and Westfield. In Connecticut, there are stores in Bethel, Manchester, Middlefield, North Branford, North Haven, Old Saybrook and Southington.

"Founded on a love for pets, gardening, and backyard living, Smithland has become a beloved destination for generations of families — and their furry friends — looking for expert advice, premium products, and friendly service," Smithland Pet & Garden Center said in a statement. "From puppy food to perennials, wild bird seed to outdoor cooking and furniture, we have proudly helped our communities care for their homes, gardens, and animals since 1985."

Closing sales will start at all Smithland locations on Tuesday.

The store said there will be significant markdowns on pet supplies, garden products, lawn care and more.

All sales will be final for purchases made on or after May 6. In addition, returns can only be made for purchases that happened before May 6, with a receipt.

Gift cards also won't be sold anymore. For more information, visit their website here.

