Merrimac

Smoking Building in Merrimac Prompts Response by Multiple Fire Stations

Hydrants near the building are apparently frozen

By Evan Ringle

Multiple fire departments are currently assisting in fighting a fire on Church Street in Merrimac, Massachusetts, according to officials.

Officials say visible smoke is coming out of the building. Hydrants near the building are apparently frozen.

Additional fire departments currently at the scene include stations from Amesbury, Salisbury, Newton, and West Newbury.

Officials say an ambulance is on its way to scene of the fire. It's currently unknown if anyone is injured, or how seriously injured they might be.

This is a developing story.

