Sneaker City: Exploring the culture in Boston

By Glenn Jones

In a six-part series, NBC10 Boston is exploring speaker culture in Greater Boston.

We'll look at how and why public perception of wearing "kicks" in a more formal setting has shifted. We'll hear from the experts.

We even feature someone who might be an unlikely fashionista - Patriots Owner Robert Kraft talks about how he embraced sneaker culture and is even helping shape it now.

Episode One of Sneaker City: From the Ground Up, airs Tuesday, Oct. 31. Check back to see all of the episodes as they air each week.

