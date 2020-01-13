Snoop Dogg’s New Plant-Based Sandwich Debuts at Dunkin’

Got the munchies and craving something plant-based?

For a limited time, Snoop Dogg and Dunkin' are offering a sandwich made with Beyond Meat.

The Beyond D-O-Double G sandwich, "inspired by Snoop Dogg's passion for plant-based protein and love for glazed donuts," was announced Monday and will be available for just one week.

The new menu item features a Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty, an egg and cheese inside a sliced glazed donut.

"When I got the chance to work at Dunkin' for the Beyond Sausage Sandwich launch, I got to thinking about what other Beyond Meat sandwiches we could create," Snoop said in a statement. "Being around my favorite glazed donuts got me inspired, so today we are dropping The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich at Dunkin' restaurants nationwide."

Later this month, an online pop-up shop, "the Beyond Collection by Dunkin' x Snoop," will also offer a green tracksuit that says "Glazzzed for Days" in reference to a November commercial featuring the rapper.