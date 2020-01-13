Local
Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg’s New Plant-Based Sandwich Debuts at Dunkin’

By Mike Pescaro

Getty Images

Snoop Dogg performs during the “How the West was Won” tour at Toyota Amphitheatre on October 12, 2019 in Wheatland, California. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Got the munchies and craving something plant-based?

For a limited time, Snoop Dogg and Dunkin' are offering a sandwich made with Beyond Meat.

The Beyond D-O-Double G sandwich, "inspired by Snoop Dogg's passion for plant-based protein and love for glazed donuts," was announced Monday and will be available for just one week.

The new menu item features a Beyond Breakfast Sausage patty, an egg and cheese inside a sliced glazed donut.

"When I got the chance to work at Dunkin' for the Beyond Sausage Sandwich launch, I got to thinking about what other Beyond Meat sandwiches we could create," Snoop said in a statement. "Being around my favorite glazed donuts got me inspired, so today we are dropping The Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich at Dunkin' restaurants nationwide."

Later this month, an online pop-up shop, "the Beyond Collection by Dunkin' x Snoop," will also offer a green tracksuit that says "Glazzzed for Days" in reference to a November commercial featuring the rapper.

This article tagged under:

Snoop DoggDunkin'Beyond MeatBeyond D-O-Double G
