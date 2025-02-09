Snowfall totals: How much snow did we get overnight in the Boston area?

Stream live NBC10 Boston coverage this morning atop this article.
A snowstorm blew through New England overnight, dropping at least eight inches in places!
This storm was expected to bring heavier snow to the Boston area than the one that arrived Thursday — and there are more snow chances in the forecast this week!
While snowfall reports are still trickling in across the region — the 1.2 inches reported at Boston's Logan airport was from midnight, and will likely tick higher — here's a look at snowfall totals and jackpot towns as of 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Massachusetts
Bourne: 6.5"
Andover: 6"
Pepperell: 5.5"
Ipswich: 5.5"
Bliss Corner: 5"
Melrose: 5"
Lynn: 5"
Acushnet: 4.8"
Winchester: 4.6"
Townsend: 4.6"
Falmouth: 4.5"
New Bedford: 4.5"
West Tisbury: 4.5"
Lexington: 4.3"
Grafton: 4.3"
Nantucket: 4.1"
Mashpee: 4"
Marstons Mills: 4"
Harwich: 4"
Hopkinton: 4"
Pocasset: 3.8"
Mendon 3.7"
Brewster: 3.7"
Rockland: 3.7"
Canton: 3.5"
Worcester: 3.5"
Dover: 3.2"
Millis: 3"
Pittsfield: 3"
Weymouth: 3"
Savoy: 2.8"
West Bridgewater: 2.7"
Worcester Airport: 2"
Boston Logan Airport:1.2"
New Hampshire
Albany: 8.3"
Freedom: 7.8"
Bristol: 7"
Alton: 6"
Canterbury: 6"
Hillsborough: 5.8"
Winchester: 4.6"
Nashua: 3"
Vermont
West Hartford: 5.6"
Colchester: 2.5"
Landgrove: 1.9"
Maine
Cumberland: 8.1"
East Baldwin: 7.3"
Lisbon: 6.5"
Gardiner: 4"
Hope: 3"
Rhode Island
Bristol: 3.6"
Cumberland: 3.5"
TF Green Airport: 2"
Connecticut
Seymour: 5"
Groton: 4.5"
Bethel: 4.5"
Southport: 4.4"
Danbury: 4.2"
New London: 4.2"
Clinton: 4.2"
Southport: 4.1"
Branford: 4"
North Haven: 4"
Weston: 3.8"
Meriden: 3.6"
Westbrook: 3.5"
Wallingford: 3.4"
Waterbury: 3.3"
Coventry: 3.3"
Berlin: 3"
Woodstock: 2.8"
Branford: 2.8"
Meriden: 2.1"
Bradley Airport: 1.9"