Massachusetts

Snow-Covered Roads Causing Crashes Across Massachusetts

The rain-snow line is around the Interstate 495 corridor, pushing inland

By Marc Fortier

Snowy roads are already beginning to cause crashes across Massachusetts and the rest of New England on Monday morning.

Accidents had already been reported on Interstate 93 north in Andover and Route 24 south in West Bridgewater, along with other areas, as of 4:30 a.m.

A jackknifed tractor trailer on the Massachusetts Turnpike west in Westboro around 4:45 a.m. was also causing major delays

The rain-snow line is around the Interstate 495 corridor, pushing inland.

Outside of I-495, including Worcester, the conditions are snowy, with snow falling at 1 to 2 inches an hour. Inside I-495 in areas like Boston roads are mostly wet.

But even on rain-covered roads some accidents are being reported, including a 5-car crash on I-93 north in Stoneham.

If you need to travel, now is not the time if you can avoid hitting the roads.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has a winter storm travel advisory in effect.

Drivers who must make trips should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

