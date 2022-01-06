Local

snow

Snow Day Declared Friday for Boston Public Schools as Storm Approaches

Superintendent Brenda Cassellius tweeted that it was a snow day

By Asher Klein and Pete Bouchard

Boston Public Schools students have a snow day on Friday, the district announced Thursday, with a storm on the way expected do drop several inches on the city.

School buildings will be closed "to keep everyone safe," the district said in a tweet. Superintendent Brenda Cassellius tweeted that it was a snow day.

How much will it snow in Boston? The storm is expected to bring snowfall rates that could approach an inch per hour between 5 and 8 a.m. -- right in the heart of the morning commute.

Widespread snow will make travel treacherous Friday morning and midday.

For Boston and other communities, this will be our first widespread snow event tangled up with a morning commute.

Public works crews across Massachusetts have been gearing up to deal with the weather, all while contending with the latest COVID surge.

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Friday: First Alert for accumulating snow. Highs around 30.

