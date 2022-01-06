Snow Day Declared Friday for Boston Public Schools as Storm Approaches

Boston Public Schools students have a snow day on Friday, the district announced Thursday, with a storm on the way expected do drop several inches on the city.

School buildings will be closed "to keep everyone safe," the district said in a tweet. Superintendent Brenda Cassellius tweeted that it was a snow day.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Snow Day Tomorrow! — Brenda Cassellius (@BCassellius) January 6, 2022

WEATHER UPDATE: Due to the forecast of snow tomorrow, all @BostonSchools buildings will be closed on Friday, January 7 to keep everyone safe. More: https://t.co/egrMFL4Itv. pic.twitter.com/JHNoLzuC7g — BostonPublicSchools (@BostonSchools) January 6, 2022

How much will it snow in Boston? The storm is expected to bring snowfall rates that could approach an inch per hour between 5 and 8 a.m. -- right in the heart of the morning commute.

For Boston and other communities, this will be our first widespread snow event tangled up with a morning commute.

Public works crews across Massachusetts have been gearing up to deal with the weather, all while contending with the latest COVID surge.

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s. Friday: First Alert for accumulating snow. Highs around 30.