Snow Emergencies, Parking Bans Declared Across Mass.

Some communities are declaring snow emergency parking bans as a major winter storm threatens two feet of snow or more to parts of New England on Saturday and a blizzard warning takes effect.

Our First Alert Weather team believes blizzard conditions will be realized throughout eastern Massachusetts, including the Boston area, the north shore, south shore and the south coast. Officials said wind-blown snow could make travel "nearly impossible."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Many communities are asking residents to move their cars and be patient as crews work to clear the roadways during the long-duration storm. Cities and towns across Massachusetts have declared snow emergencies, including the following:

Belmont

The City of Belmont declared a snow emergency parking ban on all roadways and municipal and Belmont Public School parking lots effective at 11:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 until further notice. All cars parked in violation of the ban will be towed at the

owner’s expense.

Boston

The City of Boston declared a snow emergency beginning at 9 p.m. Friday. Once in effect, any cars parked on major roads and main streets will be towed. Boston residents with a resident sticker can find a list of free and discounted garages here; and parking at participating garages will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

Cambridge

A snow emergency will go into effect in the City of Cambridge at 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28. Cars parked on streets that are signed “No Parking During Snow Emergency” will be ticketed and towed until the ban is lifted. Free parking will be offered at a number of off-street parking facilities starting at 6 p.m.

Medford

The City of Medford declared a snow emergency effective at 10 p.m. Friday. On secondary roads, parking is allowed on the odd side of the street only. Cars parked on the even side of the street will be ticketed and towed. Absolutely no parking is permitted on main roadways.

Overnight Friday Night: Snow develops after midnight, low around 18. Increasing winds. Saturday: Snow, heavy at times, 1 to 2 feet. Blizzard-like conditions. Winds 20 to 30+ MPH, gusting 40 to 50 MPH. Highs around 20.

Somerville

The City of Somerville declared a snow emergency effective at 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28. Residents have until 8 p.m. to move their cars to the odd-numbered side of the street. Exceptions are noted by nearby signs.

Stoneham

The Town of Stoneham will be declaring a snow parking emergency beginning

at 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 through Monday, Jan. 31 at 7 a.m. All on-street parking is prohibited. Cars parked on roadways will be towed. Residents are being asked to help clear fire hydrants and keep catch basins clear if they become covered.

Swansea

A parking ban went into effect at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, and will remain in place until 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. Any vehicle that is in violation of the parking ban will be towed and the vehicle owner will be given a ticket.

Waltham

A snow emergency parking ban takes effect at midnight on Friday, Jan. 28 in Waltham. No on-street parking is permitted. All cars are subject to tow while the parking ban is in effect. Cars may park in municipal and school parking lots after the school day ends. Once lifted, cars must be removed from school parking lots within two hours.

Watertown

A snow emergency was declared in Watertown, effective at 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28 until further notice. On-street parking is banned. Any cars left on the street will be subject to tow.

Worcester

The City of Worcester declared a winter parking ban effective at 12 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. Municipal parking garages will be free of charge to any vehicle that enters after 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28 until the declared winter parking ban is lifted.

As a life-long New Englander, it takes a lot for me to advise against travel entirely, but Saturday appears to be one of those days. That said, some will have critical, essential or emergency travel and for you I suggest having an emergency kit in the vehicle. Details here. pic.twitter.com/TsS4dUfiJv — Matt Noyes NBC10 Boston & NECN (@MattNBCBoston) January 28, 2022

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.