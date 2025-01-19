Snow emergencies: Parking bans announced across Mass.

Snow is coming to Massachusetts Sunday, and for many cities and towns, that means parking bans will be in effect.

A winter storm is expected to drop between 4 and 8 inches of snow on Boston, and even more on a swath of the state, and New Hampshire, further inland.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

When parking bans are in effect, drivers can't park their cars on certain streets, so that snow plows can effectively clear them.

Several communities, including Worcester, Framingham and Everett, have declared parking bans for a snow emergency on Sunday and/or Monday. Follow the links below for details from the communities themselves:

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This list may not be definitive — check with your city or town for the most up-to-date information.

Ahead of the storm, Gov. Maura Healey urged all residents to be prepared both for the snow and the polar vortex-driven bitter cold that's expected to follow.

"We advise you to use extra care on the roads Sunday into Monday morning and take the time to check in on your neighbors to make sure everyone stays warm and safe," Healey said in a statement.

The state also warned residents to, among other things, check smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.