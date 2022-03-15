Snow for Some Overnight, But Temps Could Reach the 70s Friday

What a week it has been so far! We have more clouds Tuesday but still beautiful spring temperatures, with highs in the 40s and 50s south. We’re watching for ice jams across northern New England as the spring thaw continues.

A wave of low pressure passes through northern New England Tuesday evening, bringing a light wintry mix across central New England. Coatings to 2 inches of snow will be possible in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, and even coatings in northern Massachusetts.

Light rain showers pass through Boston between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. There are no flooding concerns with this, as we only see enough rain to wet the roads a bit.

Temperatures continue to rise this week, to the 50s and low 60s by Thursday. Sea breezes keep Boston in the 50s for Wednesday.

Scattered showers will pass across southern New England Thursday afternoon and evening, so watch for some rain around Boston for St. Patrick’s Day. Temperatures continue to rise into Friday, with highs in the 60s at the coast thank to a sea breeze to 70s inland.

Another storm system will bring in some rain for Saturday, with temperatures in the upper 50s as a low pressure system heads in from the Great Lakes. Sunday we see highs in the mid 50s, and for now it looks like we dry off. Both days will be breezy. Sunday is our first day of Astronomical Spring and it will feel like it! More spring temperatures are on the way next week, as we stay in the 50s.