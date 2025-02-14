We're looking at a long duration storm this weekend that starts with snow on Saturday night and Sunday morning before turning to ice and then rain by late Sunday. Winter storm watches are already in place for most of New England, and some areas could see up to 10 inches.

Even Monday's Presidents Day holiday looks to be impactful, with strong winds of 40-45 mph in the forecast.

Because of the warm nature of this storm, there remains some uncertainty with the ice forecast, but roads could be very slippery on Sunday.

Here's a closer look at the timing and impacts from this winter storm:

When will it start snowing in Massachusetts?

Snowstorm impacts by region

Snowfall maps: How much will it snow in Mass., NH?

Strong winds possible this weekend