Parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire are expected to see their first significant snow of the season this week.

Here's a detailed look at the storm's expected impacts, including what areas could see the most snow.

When will it start snowing?

The precipitation should start after 10 p.m. Wednesday, with towns and cities west of Bedford, Hopkinton and north of Topsfield most likely to see snow. For Greater Worcester and northern Worcester County, this will be the first substantial snowfall of the season, with a few inches of accumulation possible.

Between interstates 495 and 128, a blend of rain and snow is anticipated. Elsewhere, it’s all rain along the coast, for Greater Boston, the South Shore, Cape and Islands.

Expect slow travel into Thursday morning as the storm starts to exit. There will be a pause after 9 a.m., with the final leg of the storm moving through by early afternoon. A band of snow squalls could move through, reducing visibility and adding a coating of snow or more in some spots.

How much snow will Massachusetts get?

Snowfall totals: What areas will 2 inches or more?

Where will the snow/rain line be?

Travel impacts