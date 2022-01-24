Snow Moves in Overnight, Larger Storm Possible This Weekend

A clipper system is heading out way for Monday night and Tuesday morning. This is a quick moving system that generally brings in a couple inches of snow, carried from the origins of Alberta, Canada.

The heavier snow is mainly staying in the northern half of New England. Some mixing is possible along the South Coast for Tuesday morning as temperatures hover around 32 degrees.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A coating to 1 inch of snow is likely for Boston, 1 to 2 inches in the Worcester Hills and Berkshires, 2 to 3 inches in the mountains, with some of the peaks getting over 3 inches of snow.

A heavier snow band is forecast to move across northern New England, approximately over interior Maine, so 2 to 5 inches of snow is possible there.

Colder air returns for Tuesday night as temperatures drop to the single digits again and highs stay in the teens for Wednesday. We stay sunny and quiet for midweek before a large storm system affects us as the weekend nears.

A large storm system on Saturday is showing up on the forecast models. The track and timing are still to be determined, with still a chance it could miss us. However, some key indicators hint that we will see something between Friday night through Saturday night.

Several inches of snow are possible in Boston and across eastern New England.

If the storm tracks in the right way, we won’t just have over half a foot to a foot of snow but also damaging winds and coastal flooding. Our First Alert weather team will continue to update on this storm potential.