Snow scoots out first thing this morning, and in its wake is a whole lot of cold. Winds will gust to near 30 mph as some of the coldest air of the season is ushered in.

This will be our primary focus for the next couple of days. Wind chills will remain a few degrees either side of zero, but thankfully, the winds won’t be all that intense in the next couple of days. In fact, the winds will be nearly calm by both Tuesday and Wednesday morning, giving us a shot at falling below zero in spots.

Sunshine dominates, but we’ll see clouds drift through from time to time. Some come in Tuesday, and a few more on Thursday. Storms will fire off the Mid Atlantic Coast as well. One of these may come close to us Friday, so there’s a chance for a few flakes – especially on Cape Cod.

Stay warm, be safe and enjoy your week!