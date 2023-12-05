Weather

Snow showers Tuesday into Wednesday morning could cause slick spots on the roads

Guidance suggests a high probability of around an inch of snow over Cape Ann and most of Plymouth County

By Sydney Welch

Southern New England remains stuck between a low-pressure system offshore and a high-pressure area over the Mid-Atlantic states. This will likely cause a northwesterly to northerly wind flow across our region.

An area of low pressure extending westward from the offshore system brings a low chance of showers from late morning to evening across Cape Cod and the islands. It will be be 5-10 degrees colder Tuesday, but most of us stay dry, with mostly cloudy skies.

From 6 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday, there's an increasing chance of light snow as another offshore low-pressure system passes well southeast of the 40N/70W benchmark. This track is likely to shift winds to the northeast, causing some ocean-effect precipitation in parts of eastern Massachusetts, particularly in southeastern Massachusetts.

However, the temperature of the water might affect this. Currently around 50 degrees, it could result in mainly rain along the immediate coast. This uncertainty remains in our forecast. Considering the relatively warmer ground as well, light snow shouldn’t cause too many issues.

Nevertheless, ensemble guidance suggests a high probability of around an inch of snow over Cape Ann and most of Plymouth County. Precipitation is expected to diminish and move offshore Wednesday afternoon as winds shift to the north-northwest once again.

