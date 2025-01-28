Say it ain’t SNOW... again! Well, after a few areas of flurries and brief snow Tuesday morning in the Greater Boston area, we’re now looking ahead to more snow, starting late Wednesday night.

But first, as we continue moving through this blustery Tuesday, hold on to your hats. Winds could gust to 35-40 mph at times. High temperatures will be in the mid 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Late Wednesday night, expect increasing clouds in advance of a clipper system that will bring a good chance of snow overnight into Wednesday morning.

In fact, Wednesday is a First Alert to give you a heads up about snow during the early morning commute. Roads will likely be slippery in spots. Take your time and don’t be in a rush.

Later in the afternoon, we’ll likely have a second round of snow to move in. This time, though, we could have some snow squalls, producing some heavy amounts of snow in a short period of time. Be careful while driving.

What is a snow squall?

A snow squall is defined as a short but intense burst of snow accompanied by strong winds that can produce whiteout or near whiteout conditions and is "a key wintertime weather hazard," according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters warn that serious injuries and deaths may result from people exiting their vehicles during a snow squall, explaining drivers may not see others or stop. A snow squall warning usually covers a small, targeted area, is typically in effect for 30-60 minutes and similar to tornado or severe thunderstorm warnings.

How much snow will Massachusetts, NH get Wednesday?

Much of our area will see between 1 and 3 inches of snow Wednesday. Right along the immediate coast and toward the Cape and the Islands, we’ll likely see up to an inch of snow. Some areas of northern New England could see up to 5 inches.

We probably won’t see the snow long, though. High temperatures will rise into the low 40s by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will then plunge in a big way into the upper 20s by Thursday.

Highs are back in the 40s on Friday as another system brings rain to our area. Some snowflakes could mix in with the snow Friday night.

More snow this weekend in Boston?

Saturday looks dry with highs in the mid 30s. Then, on Groundhog Day this Sunday, let’s prepare for a mix of rain and snow in the area. We’ll keep you posted to any changes. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s.