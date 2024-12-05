The winter storm now impacting Massachusetts could bring with it what's known as "snow squalls" to the region around midday Thursday. But what are they and what should we expect?

Shortly after lunchtime on Thursday, keep an eye to the sky. We could see snow squalls moving into Boston, creating a burst of wet snowflakes as the storm begins to wind down. We don’t expect many accumulations from the squall since temperatures will be well above freezing and we will have already seen rain for much of the event in the city.

Here's what you need to know:

What is a snow squall?

A snow squall is defined as a short but intense burst of snow accompanied by strong winds that can produce whiteout or near whiteout conditions and is "a key wintertime weather hazard," according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters warn that serious injuries and deaths may result from people exiting their vehicles during a snow squall, explaining drivers may not see others or stop.

"Unfortunately, there is a long history of deadly traffic accidents associated with snow squalls," according to the National Weather Service website. "Although snow accumulations are typically an inch or less, the added combination of gusty winds, falling temperatures and quick reductions in visibility can cause extremely dangerous conditions for motorists."

A snow squall warning usually covers a small, targeted area, is typically in effect for 30-60 minutes and similar to tornado or severe thunderstorm warnings.

Latest forecast

For the most part, the overnight storm is winding down. But our final round of weather will be some fast-moving squalls that pop up at random through midday. These will be elusive, so not everyone will see them.

At this point, it doesn't appear to be a huge issue. IF it happens, it'll be around 1-2 p.m., but the bursts of snow will be very quick.