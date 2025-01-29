Weather

Snow squalls, thundersnow possible Wednesday, next chance for snow this weekend

Some areas already received 2-4 inches of snow overnight

By Pamela Gardner

Temperatures continue to rise as a warm front brought in snow showers Wednesday morning. We picked up some coatings across southeastern Massachusetts, to 2-4 inches in northern parts of the Commonwealth. 

A lot of the snow will melt this afternoon as temps soar into the 40s on a gusty westerly wind. The wind is impactful enough to bring some damage, branches down, and isolated outages. Peak winds will be as high as 50 mph through 10 p.m., with most of southern New England under a wind advisory through then. 

Snow squalls, thundersnow possible in Mass.

Snow squalls are also moving across the northeast with quick and moderate snowfall, gusty wind, and low visibility. This can lead to dangerous travel conditions through 5 p.m. 

When the snow heads southeast and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike, they hit temps in the 40s and turn into thundershowers. Yes, thundersnow or a thunderstorm will be possible as this cold front blasts southeast on Wednesday.

That brings the wind and a dramatic temperature crash. Temps crash to below freezing by 8 p.m. in Boston. 

Temps fall to the teens overnight for lows, leading to an icy morning Thursday. Highs remain in the 20s with at least sunshine. Wind chills go from around zero Thursday daybreak to around 10 by afternoon. 

More snow this weekend in New England?

Another milder day is upon us for Friday. We also have an area of low pressure moving through central New England. Because of the track, we expect all rain for Boston to lower elevations in southern New England. North and in higher terrain areas like the Worcester Hills or Berkshires, they see coatings to a few inches of snowfall Friday.   

Wind again follows this storm and a cool down again with highs in the low 30s for the weekend. 

Tracking the storms

Weather
