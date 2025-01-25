Snow squalls Tuesday, more serious snowfall expected later in the week

The weekend remains pretty quiet both days.

Saturday’s highs will be in the low 30s with much of the day spent in the 20s. A westerly breeze keeps our “feels like” temps in the teens even with some sun. Temps tumble to the teens and 20s overnight as we ice over.

Sunday afternoon will be milder, as highs increase to the upper 30s and low 40s. A quick clipper system swings in a chance for snow showers in the mountains for Sunday morning through evening. While most of southern New England remains dry, outside of Interstate 495 some afternoon flurries or snow showers sneak by. We're also watching for a light mix or showers around the South Coast with the southwesterly air flow.

Next week, we see a slight warm up to again a bitter arctic blast. Monday and Tuesday we start off quiet, with some sun and highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. hen an area of low pressure passes to our north and swings in a cold front Tuesday late day. This, combined with some instability, allows for snow squalls to develop.

These quick-hitting snow showers can bring quick and light accumulations, low visibility and gusty winds. They pose a threat to anyone driving at high speeds as vehicle accidents increase during these squall situations.

Colder air moves in Tuesday night, but then another low pressure system moves into New England. Scattered snow showers are likely Wednesday through night. By Thursday and Friday our temps tumble to highs in the 20s again.

A larger storm is expected to impact the region next weekend, but it's too early to say whether that will bring snow or rain.