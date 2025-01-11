SNOW TOTALS: How much snow did we get?

Snow showers moved across the northeast on Saturday, coating New England areas in winter white and causing slippery conditions on the streets.
How much snow did we get?
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
The snow is still falling, but here's a look at snow totals across New England as they come into the National Weather Service.
Maine snow totals
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Cherryfield - 2 inches
Bangor - 2 inches
Hampden - 2 inches
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
East Surry - 1.6 inches
Sewall - 1.5 inches
Franklin - 1.5 inches
Massachusetts snow totals
Lowell - 4 inches
Ashburnham - 3.6 inches
Tyngsboro - 3.5 inches
Gardner - 3.2 inches
Swampscott - 3.1 inches
Lunenburg - 3.1 inches
Fitchburg - 3.1 inches
Sterling - 3 inches
Saugus - 3 inches
Milford - 3 inches
Newburyport - 2.7 inches
Braintree - 2.3 inches
New Hampshire snow totals
Brookline - 3.3 inches
Hollis - 3 inches
Manchester Airport - 3 inches
Rhode Island snow totals
Smithfield - 1 inch
Harrisville - 1 inch
Woonsocket - 1 inch
For the latest on the forecast, click here.