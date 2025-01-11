SNOW TOTALS: How much snow did we get?

Snow showers moved across the northeast on Saturday, coating New England areas in winter white and causing slippery conditions on the streets.

How much snow did we get?

The snow is still falling, but here's a look at snow totals across New England as they come into the National Weather Service.

Maine snow totals

Cherryfield - 2 inches

Bangor - 2 inches

Hampden - 2 inches

East Surry - 1.6 inches

Sewall - 1.5 inches

Franklin - 1.5 inches

Massachusetts snow totals

Lowell - 4 inches

Ashburnham - 3.6 inches

Tyngsboro - 3.5 inches

Gardner - 3.2 inches

Swampscott - 3.1 inches

Lunenburg - 3.1 inches

Fitchburg - 3.1 inches

Sterling - 3 inches

Saugus - 3 inches

Milford - 3 inches

Newburyport - 2.7 inches

Braintree - 2.3 inches

New Hampshire snow totals

Brookline - 3.3 inches

Hollis - 3 inches

Manchester Airport - 3 inches

Rhode Island snow totals

Smithfield - 1 inch

Harrisville - 1 inch

Woonsocket - 1 inch

For the latest on the forecast, click here.