Maine

Snowboarder who died at Sugarloaf Mountain over the weekend identified

The incident occurred on Saturday morning

By Marc Fortier

News Center Maine

Police have identified the snowboarder who died in an apparent accident at Maine's Sugarloaf Mountain over the weekend.

The Carrabasset Valley Police Department said the snowboarder has been identified as 63-year-old Kendall Willard, of Kingfield.

Police said he died after he was injured on a closed trail on Sugarloaf Mountain around 9 a.m. Saturday. Ski patrol found him unresponsive about 800 feet from the top of the trail in the woods, police said. He was taken to the first aid room, where life-saving measures were attempted, but he was pronounced dead around 9:45 a.m.

In a statement, Sugarloaf confirmed what they referred to as "a fatal incident involving a guest" on Saturday.

"Out of respect and privacy for the family, we are unable to share any additional details, but we express our deepest sympathy to the family for the loss," they said.

No further details have been released.

