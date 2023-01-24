Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Snowfall

Snowfall Totals From Monday's Storm: See Which Towns Received Over a Foot

Another storm on Wednesday is expected to bring even more snow

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

Some areas of northern New England received as many as 17 inches of snow from the storm that started late Sunday and continued into Monday night.

And another storm that could bring another 3-5 inches of snow to parts of Massachusetts is already headed our way.

Here's a look at some of the highest snowfall totals across the region, according to the National Weather Service:

Etna, Maine: 17.2"

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Carmel, Maine: 17"

Pittsfield, Maine: 17"

Sunapee, N.H.: 17"

Durham, Maine: 16"

Raymond, Maine: 16"

Tamworth, N.H.: 16"

Orono, Maine: 15.8"

New Gloucester, Maine: 15.5"

Limerick, Maine: 15.3"

Madison, N.H.: 15.2"

Hermon, Maine: 15"

Hampden, Maine: 15"

Lewiston, Maine: 15"

Gray, Maine: 15"

Spofford, N.H.: 15"

Milton, N.H.: 15"

Acton, Maine: 14.9"

Augusta, Maine: 14.7"

Hollis, Maine: 14.6"

Concord: 14.6"

China, Maine: 14.5"

Litchfield, Maine: 14.5"

Meredith, N.H.: 14.5"

East Dummerston, Vermont: 14.5"

Townshend, Vermont: 14.5"

Tilton, N.H.: 14.5"

Sanbornton, N.H.: 14.5"

Lisbon, Maine: 14.3"

Cumberland, Maine: 14.3"

East Baldwin, Maine: 14.3"

Putney, Vermont: 14.2"

Belmont, N.H.: 14.2"

Bradley, Maine: 14"

Veazie, Maine: 14"

Morrill, Maine: 14"

Lewiston, Maine: 14"

Shapleigh, Maine: 14"

Ossipee, N.H.: 14"

Brattleboron, Vermont: 14"

Windsor, N.H.: 14"

Claremont, N.H.: 14"

Barnstead, N.H.: 14"

Warner, N.H.: 14"

Strafford, N.H.: 14"

Hillsborough, N.H.: 13.8"

Glenburn, Maine: 13.5"

Brewer, Maine: 13.5"

Wolfeboro, N.H.: 13.5"

Marlow, N.H.: 13.5"

Henniker, N.H.: 13.5"

Searsburg, Vermont: 13.4"

Lisbon Falls, Maine: 13.3"

Landgrove, Vermont: 13.3"

Epsom, N.H.: 13.3"

Hallowell, Maine: 13.2"

Lewiston, Maine: 13.2"

Keene, N.H.: 13.2"

Freedom, N.H.: 13.1"

Fairfield, Maine: 13"

Laconia: 13"

Francestown, N.H.: 13"

Bangor, Maine: 12.8"

Clinton, Maine: 12.6"

New Boston, N.H.: 12.6"

Brewer, Maine: 12.5"

Windsor, Maine: 12.5"

Auburn, Maine: 12.5"

Mechanic Falls, Maine: 12.5"

Click here for more snowfall totals from across the northeast.

More on Monday's storm

winter weather 4 hours ago

Power Outages, School Closings and Icy Roads: Clean Up Underway After Monday's Snow Storm

forecast 5 hours ago

Another Blast of Snow Is Headed for New England Wednesday. Here's How Much to Expect

Weather Jan 23

At Least 2 Dead as Slick Roads Cause Over 200 Crashes Across New England

This article tagged under:

SnowfallNew England
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us