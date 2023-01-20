Snowfall Totals: Here's How Much Has Fallen So Far

Some areas of northern New England have already seen a half a foot of snow from the storm that started late Thursday and is continuing to bring fresh flakes to the region on Friday morning.

And another 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall on Friday morning north of the Massachusetts Turnpike.

Here's a look at early snowfall totals across the region, according to the National Weather Service:

Massachusetts

Ashby: 5.5"

Ashburnham: 3.7"

Andover: 2"

Becket: 1"

Saugus: 1"

New Hampshire

Meredith: 3.8"

Maine

Cumberland: 6"

Baldwin: 5"

Auburn: 4"

Vermont

Calais: 4"

Essex Junction: 4"

South Burlington: 3.4"

Wheelock: 3.3"

Jericho: 3.1"

Stowe: 3"

Montpelier: 3"

East Barre: 3"

Essex Center: 2.8"

Westford: 2.6"

Cornwall: 2.5"

Maidstone: 2.1"

Lyndon: 2"

Marshfield: 2"

Rutland: 1.5"

St. Albans: 1.3"

Chelsea: 1"

Groton: 1"

Landgrove: 1"