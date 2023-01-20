Snowfall Totals: Here's How Much Has Fallen So Far

Some areas of northern New England have already seen a half a foot of snow from the storm that started late Thursday and is continuing to bring fresh flakes to the region on Friday morning.
And another 1-3 inches of snow are still expected to fall on Friday morning north of the Massachusetts Turnpike.
Here's a look at early snowfall totals across the region, according to the National Weather Service:
Massachusetts
Ashby: 5.5"
Ashburnham: 3.7"
Andover: 2"
Becket: 1"
Saugus: 1"
New Hampshire
Meredith: 3.8"
Maine
Cumberland: 6"
Baldwin: 5"
Auburn: 4"
Vermont
Calais: 4"
Essex Junction: 4"
South Burlington: 3.4"
Wheelock: 3.3"
Jericho: 3.1"
Stowe: 3"
Montpelier: 3"
East Barre: 3"
Essex Center: 2.8"
Westford: 2.6"
Cornwall: 2.5"
Maidstone: 2.1"
Lyndon: 2"
Marshfield: 2"
Rutland: 1.5"
St. Albans: 1.3"
Chelsea: 1"
Groton: 1"
Landgrove: 1"