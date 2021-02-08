Snowfall Totals: Here's How Much Snow Fell Across New England on Sunday

Another major snowstorm hit the Northeast on Sunday, less than a week after a nor'easter dumped as much as two feet on the region.

Forecasters predicted several inches of snow would fall Super Bowl Sunday along the New England coast, saying the precise amount would depend on how quickly the storm moved through the region.

There was quite a range in totals with only 1-2" in northwest Massachusetts, while an intense band dropped 9-12 inches from northeast Connecticut into parts of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

Large, fluffy fakes began falling in Rhode Island late Sunday morning, prompting local governments to enact street parking bans and warn of poor travel conditions for the rest of the day.

Larger flakes add up a lot faster, which was the case Sunday. A band of three to four inch per hour snowfall rates set up from Boston down through northeast Connecticut and sat for two-and-a-half hours.

Scenes from the latest snowfall ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/FUNneHFcLx — Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston (@JeffNBCBoston) February 8, 2021

Snowfall totals ranged from nine to 12 inches in that band. Closer to the coast, we had about three to six inches of accumulation, with lesser amounts into northern New England, as well.

The highest amounts across New England were in the suburbs west and south of Boston where we picked up 9-12 inches, and 6-9 either side of that. Snowfall totals dropped off as you got up to northern Massachusetts/southern New Hampshire, and they also dropped off when you got to the outer Cape.

Here are some of the top snow reports by state, from the National Weather Service:

Massachusetts

Sharon 12.1"

Northbridge 11"

Jamaica Plain 9.5"

North Attleboro 9"

Sandwich 8"

Weymouth 7.8"

Newton 7.5"

Whitman 7.4"

Rehoboth 7"

Holliston 7"

New Bedford 7"

East Falmouth 6.7"

Grafton 6.7"

Westminster 6.5"

Middleboro 6.2"

West Dennis 6"

Gloucester 5.5"

Holden 5.5"

Duxbury 5.1"

Palmer 5"

Charlton 5"

Pepperell 4.8"

East Acton 4.8"

Haverhill 4.5"

West Peabody 4.5"

Granby 2.5"

Wellfleet 2.5"

Dracut 2.3"

Winchendon 2"

North Amherst 1.5"

Leyden 1"

Savoy 0.6"

Rhode Island

Pascoag 14"

West Greenwich 10"

Middletown 7"

Hope Valley 6"

Bristol 5.5"

Connecticut

Canterbury 10.2"

East Hampton 10"

East Killingly 9.6"

Chester 9"

Marlborough 9"

Southington 7.6"

Storrs 7"

Orange 6.3"

New Milford 6.2"

Manchester 6.2"

Westerly 6"

Farmington 5.1"

Staffordville 4.8"

Torrington 4.1"

Niantic 4.1"

Groton 3"

Weatogue 3.5"

Enfield 3.2"

Warren 2.5"

East Hartland 2.5"

Vermont

Woodford 2"

Maine

Hartford 5"

New Hampshire

Manchester 4"

The Associated Press contributed to this report