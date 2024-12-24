Snowfall totals: Here's how much snow fell across New England on Christmas Eve

A Christmas Eve snowstorm dropped anywhere from a coating to 8 inches of snow across New England on Tuesday.

In Massachusetts and across southern New England, the most snow anyone got was around 2 inches. But parts of New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont saw a half a foot of snow or more. Jackson, New Hampshire, was the jackpot town for snowfall, with 8 inches.

Here's a look at snowfall totals from across the region as of 9:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service:

Massachusetts

Ashfield: 2.3"

Worthington: 2"

Chester: 1.5"

Cheshire: 1.2"

Ashley Falls: 1"

Pittsfield: 1"

Williamstown: 0.9"

New Hampshire

Jackson: 8"

Waterville Valley: 6"

Berlin: 5"

Pinkham Notch: 5"

Whitefield: 5"

Albany: 4.5"

Center Sandwich: 4"

Freedom: 3.5"

Eaton Center: 3.5"

Tamworth: 3.5"

Hanover: 3"

East Sandwich: 2.7"

Ashland: 2"

Plymouth: 2"

Maine

Rangeley: 6"

Palmyra: 5.5"

Carrabassett Valley: 5"

Madrid: 4.8"

Winslow: 4.8"

Bethel: 4.6"

Anson: 4.5"

Livermore Falls: 4.5"

Manchester: 4.5"

Augusta: 4"

Readfield: 4"

Mechanic Falls: 3.8"

New Sharon: 3.8"

Lewiston: 3"

Auburn: 3"

New Portland: 3"

Wayne: 2.9"

Poland: 2.1"

Hope: 2"

Belfast: 1.9"

Winterport: 1.9"

Union: 1.7"

Lisbon: 1.5"

Bath: 1.4"

Camden: 1.2"

Brunswick: 1.1"

Freeport: 1"

Sebago: 1"

Vermont

Albany: 6.7"

Morrisville: 6.5"

Greensboro: 6.2"

Underhill Station: 6"

Worcester: 6"

Stowe: 5.6"

Waterbury: 5.6"

Danville: 5.5"

Westfield: 5.5"

Cabot: 5.3"

Sutton: 5.3"

Derby Line: 5.1"

Enosburg Falls: 5.1"

Barnet: 5"

East Calais: 5"

Montgomery: 5"

Moretown: 5"

Plainfield: 5"

Rochester: 5"

Swanton: 5"

Wheelock: 4.8"

Wells River: 4.6"

St. Johnsbury: 4.6"

Brookfield: 4.5"

Maidstone: 4.5"

West Topsham: 4.5"

Woodbury: 4.5"

West Norwich: 4.4"

Topsham Four Corners: 4.1"

Island Pond: 4"

Johnson: 4"

East Montpelier: 3.8"

Lunenburg: 3.8"

Warren: 3.8"

Smuggler's Notch: 3.5"

Underhill: 3.5"

Bristol: 3.3"

East Barre: 3.3"

Woodstock: 3.3"

Jeffersonville: 3.1"

Barnard: 3"

Bradford: 3"

Corinth Corners: 3"

Randolph Center: 3"

Strafford: 3"

Huntington: 2.9"

Nashville: 2.9"

Ludlow: 2.8"

West Hartford: 2.7"

Shrewsbury: 2.6"

Cornwall: 2.5"

Milton: 2.5"

West Rutland: 2.5"

Williston: 2.5"

Williamstown: 2.4"

Wallingford: 2.2"

West Rutland: 1.9"

Proctorsville: 1.8"

Vergennes: 1.7"

Burlington: 1.5"

Shoreham: 1"

Connecticut

Norfolk: 1"

New Milford: 0.8"

Cornwall Bridge: 0.7"

New Hartford: 0.4"