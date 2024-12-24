Snowfall totals: Here's how much snow fell across New England on Christmas Eve

A Christmas Eve snowstorm dropped anywhere from a coating to 8 inches of snow across New England on Tuesday.
In Massachusetts and across southern New England, the most snow anyone got was around 2 inches. But parts of New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont saw a half a foot of snow or more. Jackson, New Hampshire, was the jackpot town for snowfall, with 8 inches.
WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE
|
>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
Here's a look at snowfall totals from across the region as of 9:30 a.m., according to the National Weather Service:
Massachusetts
Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.
Ashfield: 2.3"
Worthington: 2"
Chester: 1.5"
Cheshire: 1.2"
Ashley Falls: 1"
Pittsfield: 1"
Williamstown: 0.9"
New Hampshire
Jackson: 8"
Waterville Valley: 6"
Berlin: 5"
Pinkham Notch: 5"
Whitefield: 5"
Albany: 4.5"
Center Sandwich: 4"
Freedom: 3.5"
Eaton Center: 3.5"
Tamworth: 3.5"
Hanover: 3"
East Sandwich: 2.7"
Ashland: 2"
Plymouth: 2"
Maine
Rangeley: 6"
Palmyra: 5.5"
Carrabassett Valley: 5"
Madrid: 4.8"
Winslow: 4.8"
Bethel: 4.6"
Anson: 4.5"
Livermore Falls: 4.5"
Manchester: 4.5"
Augusta: 4"
Readfield: 4"
Mechanic Falls: 3.8"
New Sharon: 3.8"
Lewiston: 3"
Auburn: 3"
New Portland: 3"
Wayne: 2.9"
Poland: 2.1"
Hope: 2"
Belfast: 1.9"
Winterport: 1.9"
Union: 1.7"
Lisbon: 1.5"
Bath: 1.4"
Camden: 1.2"
Brunswick: 1.1"
Freeport: 1"
Sebago: 1"
Vermont
Albany: 6.7"
Morrisville: 6.5"
Greensboro: 6.2"
Underhill Station: 6"
Worcester: 6"
Stowe: 5.6"
Waterbury: 5.6"
Danville: 5.5"
Westfield: 5.5"
Cabot: 5.3"
Sutton: 5.3"
Derby Line: 5.1"
Enosburg Falls: 5.1"
Barnet: 5"
East Calais: 5"
Montgomery: 5"
Moretown: 5"
Plainfield: 5"
Rochester: 5"
Swanton: 5"
Wheelock: 4.8"
Wells River: 4.6"
St. Johnsbury: 4.6"
Brookfield: 4.5"
Maidstone: 4.5"
West Topsham: 4.5"
Woodbury: 4.5"
West Norwich: 4.4"
Topsham Four Corners: 4.1"
Island Pond: 4"
Johnson: 4"
East Montpelier: 3.8"
Lunenburg: 3.8"
Warren: 3.8"
Smuggler's Notch: 3.5"
Underhill: 3.5"
Bristol: 3.3"
East Barre: 3.3"
Woodstock: 3.3"
Jeffersonville: 3.1"
Barnard: 3"
Bradford: 3"
Corinth Corners: 3"
Randolph Center: 3"
Strafford: 3"
Huntington: 2.9"
Nashville: 2.9"
Ludlow: 2.8"
West Hartford: 2.7"
Shrewsbury: 2.6"
Cornwall: 2.5"
Milton: 2.5"
West Rutland: 2.5"
Williston: 2.5"
Williamstown: 2.4"
Wallingford: 2.2"
West Rutland: 1.9"
Proctorsville: 1.8"
Vergennes: 1.7"
Burlington: 1.5"
Shoreham: 1"
Connecticut
Norfolk: 1"
New Milford: 0.8"
Cornwall Bridge: 0.7"
New Hartford: 0.4"