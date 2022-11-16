Snowfall Totals: Here's How Much Snow Fell Overnight in Mass. Communities

While the overnight wintry storm ended up being mostly rain in Massachusetts, there was snow accumulation for some communities in the Commonwealth. A lot of it has already melted, though, due to temperatures on the ground and in the air.

Mass. Snowfall Amounts

Leicester : 2.3 inches

: 2.3 inches Shrewsbury : 2 inches

: 2 inches Grafton : 2 inches

: 2 inches Fitchburg : 1.7 inches

: 1.7 inches Auburn: 1.5 inches

Did Any Schools Close?

NBC10 Boston only received two reports of school district delays Wednesday — one in Massachusetts, and another in New Hampshire.

You can stay up to date on school closings all winter long here.