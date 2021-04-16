Local

Snowfall Totals: Here's How Much Snow Has Fallen Across New England

Some interior areas could get as much as 10 inches of snow

By Staff and wire reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Friday really was the tale of two storms, with some areas of New England seeing nothing but rain and others expected to receive a half a foot of snow or more.

In Massachusetts, Hubbardston was the early jackpot town, with 4.5 inches of snow as of 7 a.m.

Some areas of New Hampshire and Vermont already had 4 or 5 inches of snow on the ground on Friday morning, while Connecticut and Rhode Island to the south saw smaller snowfall totals.

Maine is expected to be one of the heaviest hit areas, but the National Weather Service did not have snowfall data available as of Friday morning.

Here's an early look at some of the early snowfall totals from cities and towns across New England:

Massachusetts

  • Hubbardston: 4.5"
  • Holden: 4"
  • Florida: 3"
  • Heath: 3"
  • Pittsfield: 3"
  • Chesterfield: 2.9"
  • Auburn: 2.5"
  • Mendon: 1.1"
  • Ashby: 1"
  • Palmer: 1"

New Hampshire

  • Washington: 4.3"
  • Lempster: 4"
  • Newbury: 4"
  • Rindge: 4"
  • Sandwich: 3"
  • New London: 2"
  • Henniker: 1.3"
  • Plymouth: 1.1"
  • Ashland: 0.5"

Connecticut

  • Scotland: 1.5"
  • Stafford Springs: 1.5"

Rhode Island

  • Burrillville: 1.5"

Vermont

  • Dover: 5.5"

