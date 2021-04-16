Snowfall Totals: Here's How Much Snow Has Fallen Across New England

Friday really was the tale of two storms, with some areas of New England seeing nothing but rain and others expected to receive a half a foot of snow or more.

In Massachusetts, Hubbardston was the early jackpot town, with 4.5 inches of snow as of 7 a.m.

April 16, 2021: Fitchburg is a snow globe this morning and @AlyshaNBCBoston is in the middle of it! Happy... Spring! @susantran @TimNBCBoston pic.twitter.com/3vok9PkIEJ — Monica Madeja NBC10 Boston (@MonicaNBCBoston) April 16, 2021

Some areas of New Hampshire and Vermont already had 4 or 5 inches of snow on the ground on Friday morning, while Connecticut and Rhode Island to the south saw smaller snowfall totals.

Maine is expected to be one of the heaviest hit areas, but the National Weather Service did not have snowfall data available as of Friday morning.

Here's an early look at some of the early snowfall totals from cities and towns across New England:

Massachusetts

Hubbardston: 4.5"

Holden: 4"

Florida: 3"

Heath: 3"

Pittsfield: 3"

Chesterfield: 2.9"

Auburn: 2.5"

Mendon: 1.1"

Ashby: 1"

Palmer: 1"

New Hampshire

Washington: 4.3"

Lempster: 4"

Newbury: 4"

Rindge: 4"

Sandwich: 3"

New London: 2"

Henniker: 1.3"

Plymouth: 1.1"

Ashland: 0.5"

Connecticut

Scotland: 1.5"

Stafford Springs: 1.5"

Rhode Island

Burrillville: 1.5"

Vermont

Dover: 5.5"