Snowfall totals: How much did we get in Massachusetts, NH?

A winter storm blasted the Boston area overnight, dropping up to half a foot of snow in some parts of New England.

Here's a look at snowfall totals across the area, according to the National Weather Service:

Massachusetts

Norton: 4.2"

Berkley: 3.5"

Easton: 2.9"

Saugus: 3"

Boxford: 2.5"

Methuen: 2.5"

Greenfield: 5"

Southwick: 3.3"

Westfield: 2.8"

Ludlow: 2.6"

Chicopee: 2.5"

Chesterfield: 6"

Amherst: 3.5"

Southampton: 2.8"

Pepperell: 4"

Tyngsboro: 3.9"

Weston: 3.8"

Ashby: 3.5"

Tewksbury: 3.5"

Bedford: 3.5"

Lexington: 3.3"

Wilmington: 3.1"

Acton: 3"

Waltham: 3"

Holliston: 4.6"

Stoughton: 4.3"

Wellesley: 2.5"

Medfield: 2.5"

Boston: 4.5"

Chelsea: 3.3"

Holden: 6"

Leominster: 5"

Paxton: 4.8"

Milford: 4.8"

Worcester: 4.4"

Sturbridge: 4.2"

Ashburnham: 4"

Oxford: 4"

Sutton: 4"

Fitchburg: 3.9"

Grafton: 3.8"

Leicester: 3.7"

Sterling: 3"

Athol: 3"

Hubbardston: 2.8"

Milford: 2.6"

Connecticut

Burlington: 4.5"

North Granby: 4"

Marlborough: 3.3"

Berlin: 2.8"

West Hartford: 2.7"

Manchester: 2.5"

Windsor: 2.5"

Vernon: 6"

Hebron: 4.5"

Coventry: 4.2"

Ellington: 3.5"

Tolland: 3.5"

Vernon: 3"

Andover: 2.5"

Woodstock: 3"

Rhode Island

Warren: 2.5"

Coventry: 3.2"

West Warwick: 3"

Newport: 2.5"

Smithfield: 3.8"

Cumberland: 3.2"

Harrisville: 3"

Richmond: 4"